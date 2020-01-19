DEX (DEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, DEX has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $130,200.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.