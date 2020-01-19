Diamond Market Capitalization Reaches $1.72 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $601.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,406,446 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

