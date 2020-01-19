Diamond Platform Token Market Cap Hits $18.87 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.97 or 0.00126474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $110,236.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.05790014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,299 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

