DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0006 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $3,788.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00743038 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

