Dimension Chain (EON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.91 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $75.08 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

