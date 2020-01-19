Dinastycoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 125.4% against the US dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $502,619.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

