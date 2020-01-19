Divi (DIVI) Hits Market Cap of $16.08 Million

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Divi token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Simex. During the last week, Divi has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Divi has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $126,753.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.03143746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi launched on October 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 1,468,737,417 tokens. The official message board for Divi is medium.com/diviproject. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Simex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

