DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and $7.52 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

