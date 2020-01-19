DNotes Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. DNotes has a market cap of $702,643.00 and approximately $45,632.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 151.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

