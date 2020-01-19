Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on D. Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.70.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,024. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.