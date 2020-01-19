DraftCoin (DFT) Market Capitalization Tops $34,861.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $34,861.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.