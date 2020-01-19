Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0706

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $54,331.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

