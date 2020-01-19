Dreamcoin (DRM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $19,970.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,568,472 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

