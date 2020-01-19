DubaiCoin Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $333,960.00 and approximately $1,399.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022015 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.