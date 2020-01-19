Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0379 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $182,525.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.05790014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,847,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

