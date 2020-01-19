e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 1.8% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $19.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00657041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 606.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,934,876 coins and its circulating supply is 17,112,485 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.