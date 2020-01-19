eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $179,195.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 29% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $179,195.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00657041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 607% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.