EchoLink 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,135.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. EchoLink has a total market cap of $644,110.00 and approximately $26,135.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.05707353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

