ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Tops $0.0001

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $7,891.00 and approximately $744.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

