Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $390,134.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DEx.top, Coinsuper and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.01170528 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinall, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.