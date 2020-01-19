eosDAC Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $76,016.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, ZB.COM, Gate.io and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, Bibox, ZB.COM, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

