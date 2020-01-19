EOSDT Trading Up 0.4% This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One EOSDT token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. EOSDT has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $12,211.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

