Espers (ESP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $559,539.00 and $321.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Espers has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.01171188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051684 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073290 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001823 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

