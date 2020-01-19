Esportbits Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Esportbits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX. Over the last week, Esportbits has traded 37% higher against the dollar. Esportbits has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $18,872.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Esportbits Profile

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts.

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

