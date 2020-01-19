Ether-1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $124,904.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $124,904.00 and $34,772.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036879 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00321537 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011515 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002277 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,116,372 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

