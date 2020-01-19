Ether Kingdoms Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,344.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $26,838.00 and $18,344.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.05752636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127693 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,812 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

