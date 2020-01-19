Ether Zero Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $172,852.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.01910755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00096483 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,382,188 coins and its circulating supply is 167,352,775 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

