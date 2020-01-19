EtherSportz Reaches Market Cap of $119,121.00 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $119,121.00 and $14.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.05707353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,877,395 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

