EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 17% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,285.00 and approximately $455,024.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00037010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00319567 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002316 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

