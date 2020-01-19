Exosis (EXO) Hits Market Cap of $63,617.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Exosis has a total market cap of $63,617.00 and $23,516.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.01910755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.03836260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00658119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00744206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00096483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00577555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 492,527 coins and its circulating supply is 327,527 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

