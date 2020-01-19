Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 278,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

