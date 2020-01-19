Fantom One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.04 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

