FintruX Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $790,224.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $790,224.00 and $16.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

