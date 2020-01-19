FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.17

News headlines about FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FOX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted FOX’s ranking:

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,498. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

