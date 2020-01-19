FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.17

News coverage about FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been trending neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FOX earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,080. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

