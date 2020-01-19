Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $1.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Liquid and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000297 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,991.57 or 0.92480981 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

