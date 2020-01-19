FuzeX Hits Market Cap of $346,572.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $346,572.00 and approximately $377.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, COSS, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Allbit, Cobinhood, COSS, Token Store, HitBTC, Coinbe, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

