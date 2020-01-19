Garlicoin (GRLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $23,291.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,696,713 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

