General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 9,870,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 382.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,748,000 after buying an additional 3,410,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 8,673.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after buying an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 300.0% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in General Motors by 25.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after buying an additional 927,424 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

