Gexan Market Capitalization Achieves $75,495.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Gexan has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $75,495.00 and approximately $5,427.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.01199390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00051594 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00218159 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073340 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001821 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,797,826 coins and its circulating supply is 2,475,034 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

