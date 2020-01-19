GINcoin (GIN) Trading 31.5% Higher This Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $71,526.00 and approximately $1,563.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,665.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.01920655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.03862846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00662099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00747956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00097278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010153 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00589809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,023,988 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,978 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

