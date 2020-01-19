Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Global Indemnity an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $425.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.56. Global Indemnity has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.23 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

