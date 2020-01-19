GlobalBoost-Y One Day Trading Volume Tops $610.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 64.1% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $108,048.00 and approximately $610.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,666.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01914868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.03820205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00656629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00739537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00093952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00571421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,818,403 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

