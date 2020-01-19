GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $21,080.00 and $25,143.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

