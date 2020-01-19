GoldCoin (GLC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,705.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 66.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 66.9% against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market cap of $313,218.00 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00662099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007948 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 592.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.