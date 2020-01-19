Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Critical Contrast

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Eastgroup Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $183.88 million 5.51 $63.08 million $1.42 13.00 Eastgroup Properties $300.39 million 17.57 $88.50 million $4.67 29.03

Eastgroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Eastgroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 29.51% 7.18% 1.85% Eastgroup Properties 28.07% 9.16% 4.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Eastgroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eastgroup Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus target price of $129.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 118.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eastgroup Properties pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eastgroup Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.