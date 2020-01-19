GreenMed Price Hits $0.0002 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

