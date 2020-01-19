GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $292.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

