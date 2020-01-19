GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $27.14 million and $4.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE, Binance, QBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.