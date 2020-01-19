Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media headlines about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,377,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,395. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

